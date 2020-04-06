COVID-19: Mahindra Opens 10 Kitchens To Help Those In Need
COVID-19 has brought the whole world to its knees. Nobody would have thought the world would be united this way - fighting a deadly virus that doesn’t seem to want to cave in. However, while the discomfort is a fact, what is also undeniable is that some of us just have it better than others. In India, the divide is clear. While we are undeniably in an uncomfortable place, we are still in the comfort of our own homes. For many, this is not the case.
As images of thousands of migrant workers struggling to get home flooded our social media, the class divide was clear. As we struggle to fight the virus, they struggle to simply get access to basic needs, like that of food.
Pawan K Goenka, the Managing Director at Mahindra and Mahindra made the announcement with updates on what the team has achieved with a tweet, and mentioned how they “ have supplied 50000 meals, 10000 rations this week.” He also mentioned how they’re letting others use the kitchen to make more meals:”Making our kitchen infra available for others to use for up to 10000 meals a day.”
Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra replied to the tweet and said: “To our team: You have opened up not only our kitchens, but our hearts. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart…”
Earlier, Anand Mahindra, had taken to Twitter to express concern over the situation, and also mentioned how he would like to help manufacture ventilators. “A lockdown over the next few weeks will help flatten the curve & moderate the peak pressure on medical care. However, we need to create scores of temporary hospitals & we have a scarcity of ventilators.” he wrote in a tweet.
He also spoke about setting up a fund for those in need, where he promised to donate “100% of his salary” to help those who are worst hit by the pandemic in their “value chain (small businesses & the self employed).”
And while not all of us can do as much, we must do our bit, even if that means simply staying home. To fight the virus, we must work together, and do the best we can.
