Organ Transported From Pune to Hyderabad In One Hour, Saves Life
The organ was transported from Pune to Hyderabad in one hour.
The coronavirus pandemic has put pressure on our country's medical resources. However, a recent lung transplant showed that when the going gets tough, the tough gets going.
On Sunday, a lung was urgently airlifted from Pune and brought to Hyderabad for an important organ transplant surgery, reported the Times of India. The organ transplant surgery took place at the KIMS Heart and Lung Transplant Institute.
The entire procedure was arranged by the government's Jeevandan programme and Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre.
The lung originally belonged to a young patient in Pune who was declared brain dead. Following this, the patient's family gave their permission for the organ donation.
A COVID-19 test was conducted on the patient before going ahead with the organ donation.
According to the official statement released by KIMS Heart and Lung Transplant Institute:
“The lung was brought by a chartered flight from Pune to Hyderabad. Traffic police of both the cities have arranged the green corridor and Airports Authority of India also came forward to help to this noble cause.”
The flight took one hour to cross the 560 km distance between Pune and Hyderabad. The organ reached Hyderabad by Sunday evening and the surgery was successfully carried out.
(With inputs from Times of India)
