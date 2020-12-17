Lucky Ali to Dalgona Coffee, 10 Things That Got Us Through 2020

At the beginning of 2020, in January, Deepika Padukone unexpectedly showed up at the anti-CAA/NRC protests at JNU. Her photo from the protest was shared widely on social media. She didn't utter a word but her physical presence gave numerous people hope. It's rare for A-list celebrities like her to take such a strong political stance and that's what made it even more iconic.

What Deepika did at the beginning of 2020, Diljit Dosanjh did at the end of the year. He has been very vocal about his support for the ongoing farmers' protests. These celebs have given us hope in unexpected ways this past year!