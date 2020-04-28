With the outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic, all of our lives have come to a standstill. As we are confined to our homes, many have lost their daily wage, suffering in solitude. As we continue to take the small steps to fight this deadly disease, we must also look out for the voiceless. Stray animals who are dependent on us for food have been left unattended, with not many looking out for them. Now, the Lucknow police, with the help of some NGOs, is feeding monkeys and other animals in the city.According to a report, Additional DCP (ADCP), Central Lucknow, Chiranjiv Sinha along with other cops and people associated with the local NGOs fed animals and birds at the Gomti Nagar area in the state capital. They fed bananas to the hungry monkeys and helped dogs with dog-food near Gomti Nagar.Woof News! Odisha Govt Sanctions Rs 80 Lakhs to Feed Stray AnimalsADCP Chiranjiv Sinha said, "It is very important to feed the stray animals during the lockdown period. We have established contact with the local NGOs and animal welfare organisations to ensure that the stray animals, dogs, and cats can be fed. We are happy that since the lockdown has come into effect, many NGOs have come forward and have extended their support in feeding the animals."Despite Coronavirus Lockdown, Chennai Cares For Its StraysHe is now working to have a similar drive across the city of Lucknow, feeding all the helpless animals that he can. We all can learn a thing or two from his dedication. After all, even in the darkest of times, we are still privileged enough to be able to ask for help. The innocent animals do not have that luxury.With inputs from India Today We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)