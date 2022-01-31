ADVERTISEMENT

Soldier Wears Combat Dress One Last Time; Twitter Gets Emotional

Celebratory tweets pour in as Lt. Gen. KJS Dhillon shares a picture of his combat dress on his last day.

There is nothing more important for soldiers than serving their country so naturally when today on 31 January, Lt. Gen. Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon shared a picture of him wearing his combat dress for one last time, emotions and nostalgia ran high on Twitter.

Lt. Gen. KJS Dhillon was serving as the Director General of Defence Intelligence Agency and Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Intelligence) under the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). He also lead the Chinar Corps as a Commander during the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A in Jammu and Kashmir. On 29 January, he handed over the baton of the ‘Colonel’ of the Rajputana Rifles Regiment to Lt Gen CP Cariappa.

As he is released from his duties, his picture with the combat dress has garnered heart-warming responses. Here's a look:

