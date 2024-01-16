ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

This Louis Vuitton Sandwich Bag Costs More Than Your Annual Grocery Budget

French brand Louis Vuitton has launched a Sandwich Bag made of cowhide leather at a shocking price of ₹ 2,80,000.

French brand Louis Vuitton has launched a Sandwich Bag made of cowhide leather at a shocking price of ₹ 2,80,000. The piece went on sale on 4 January and is designed by Pharrell Williams.

As per reports, he has drawn inspiration from a classic paper sandwich bag for the design of the new accessory. The large clutch is made of cowhide leather. Additionally, it has the recognisable Louis Vuitton lettering and a blue closure to keep sandwiches or any other valuables.

However, internet users are shocked by the price of the bag. Some even went on to say that it's too exorbitant. While others just thought it was absurd. Here are some of the most hilarious reactions to the bag.

One user wrote, "would appreciate it if any of you could gift me that new Louis Vuitton sandwich bag! I'll use it to carry a lunch box the office, would be so handy."

These are some other reactions:

