Live Frog Discovered In Japanese Man's Udon Noodles; Company Issues Apology

A shocking incident has caught the attention of social media users worldwide after a Japanese man discovered a live frog wriggling in his takeaway box of udon noodles.
The incident unfolded when Twitter user, Kaito, ordered a cup of Marugame Seimen's Spicy Dandan Salad Udon while on a business trip. To his astonishment, as he reached the end of his meal, he made the unsettling discovery.
Kaito wasted no time in sharing his disturbing experience online. He promptly tweeted in Japanese, along with a video and photo showcasing the live frog submerged in the remaining broth.
The now-viral tweet read, “#shakeudon. I ate udon during my business trip… I ate after shaking it and didn’t notice until the end. The shop reopened that night after being closed for 3 hours, and is still selling salads and the same products. Be careful before eating".
In response to the incident, Marugame Seimen, the company behind the udon, issued a swift and sincere apology to Kaito and all their valued customers. They acknowledged the inconvenience caused and expressed regret for the unsettling encounter.
The company also assured the public that immediate action was taken by consulting with the local public health center. Upon investigation, it was determined that the contamination originated from the vegetable processing factory, a supplier of raw materials.
As a precautionary measure, Marugame Seimen temporarily suspended the sales of the product in question. However, they quickly reopened their doors after three hours and resumed offering their salads and other items. They emphasized the importance of consumer vigilance and encouraged customers to exercise caution before consuming their meals.
Within moments, Kaito's post spread like wildfire, garnering over 6.9 million views and countless comments.
A Twitter user wrote, "If it's true, it's going to be a big incident involving a single company's credibility problem, but is it okay?"
Another expressed several doubts and concerns, "Come to think of it, did the frog sink to the bottom? Frogs breathe with their lungs, so I think they will float in pain. Or did you eat it without noticing it was floating (and moving)?"
