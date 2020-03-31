Girl Playing Tabla Has a Special Message for People in Lockdown
Despite the gloominess that troubles us in times of distress like such, there’s plenty silver linings to be grateful for. People are out there putting their optimistic spins to the 21-day nation-wide lockdown, using this time period as a means to express themselves and also spreading positivity. Taking, for example, tabla player Shreya.
On Sunday, 29 March, critically acclaimed Indian screenwriter and director, Charudutt Acharya shared a video of little Shreya playing the tabla.
He wrote, “Brilliant budding tabla talent. With a very cute lock-down message at the end of the clip.She is seriously good. ‘Bhaari haath' as they say in tabla parlance.”
In the video, Shreya plays the tabla like a professional and with her soulful performance does a wonderful job of lifting the spirits of those who might be feeling down in the dumps due to the anxiety that surrounds us. She ends the video by requesting everyone to stay indoors during the lockdown and take care of their health.
Shreya’s talent and expression of it comes across as a great message to all those who don’t know what to make of the lockdown anymore. Here’s looking forward to more such joyful moments.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)