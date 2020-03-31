Girl Playing Tabla Has a Special Message for People in Lockdown

Despite the gloominess that troubles us in times of distress like such, there’s plenty silver linings to be grateful for. People are out there putting their optimistic spins to the 21-day nation-wide lockdown, using this time period as a means to express themselves and also spreading positivity. Taking, for example, tabla player Shreya.

On Sunday, 29 March, critically acclaimed Indian screenwriter and director, Charudutt Acharya shared a video of little Shreya playing the tabla.