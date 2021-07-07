Watch: Little Boy Scolds People for Not Wearing Masks in Dharamshala

Hill stations like Manali especially, have seen a huge turnout of tourists, and concerns have started rising about how COVID-19 protocols are being followed there. Amidst this, the video of a little boy urging people to wear masks has gone viral.

The boy is seen scolding tourists and locals for not wearing a mask at all, and also has a plastic baton he is mildly hitting them with. None of the people on the street seem to care about wearing a mask, and the boy is the only one wearing it. Incidentally, he does not have a pair of shoes on his feet, but has ensured to wear a mask.

Watch the video here: