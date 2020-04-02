This Little Girl Misses Her Cop Father, Asks People to Stay Home
Kiren Rijiju, an MP from Arunachal Pradesh, recently took to social media to shed light on an important message from a little girl. Even as the country is in lockdown, many government officials like police officers as well as healthcare professionals do not have the same luxury of staying home. Their duty puts them at constant risk, even if it’s for the greater good.
Rijiju took to Twitter to share an important message. He posted the photo of a girl holding a placard that read, “My dad is a policeman. He stay away from me to help you. Can you please stay at home to help him? #IndiaFights #Coronavirus”
While tweeting the photo, Rijiju wrote “A sweet little girl, daughter of a Policeman in Arunachal Pradesh with an emotional yet powerful message. Let's appreciate all the Police Personnel and all those who are continously working in the field for the safety of everyone. #IndiaFightsCornona”
Take a look:
Twitter was very impressed with the heartfelt message.
In other parts of the country, cops are doing their own bit to help the situation.
Along with the cooperation of various animal NGOs, Jaipur police has devised an arrangement of 15,000 chapatis per day for the stray animals and birds of the city so they don't have to starve to death. Take a look at the message they want to convey here:
The corporation of the Rajasthan police and the NGOs ensured placement of 8,000-10,000 chapatis for stray dogs every day, along with a huge stock of fodder for the cattle, bananas for the monkeys and 10 quintals of bird feed collected from various donors. They even placed containers filled with clean water around various parts of the city for the thirsty animals. Not only this, but the corporation is also distributing leftover vegetables and fruits among them.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)