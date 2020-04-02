This Little Girl Misses Her Cop Father, Asks People to Stay Home

Rijiju took to Twitter to share an important message. He posted the photo of a girl holding a placard that read, “My dad is a policeman. He stay away from me to help you. Can you please stay at home to help him? #IndiaFights #Coronavirus”

While tweeting the photo, Rijiju wrote “A sweet little girl, daughter of a Policeman in Arunachal Pradesh with an emotional yet powerful message. Let's appreciate all the Police Personnel and all those who are continously working in the field for the safety of everyone. #IndiaFightsCornona”

