Lesser Known Facts About Surekha Sikri
Surekha Sikri passed away of a cardiac arrest at the age of 75.
Surekha Sikri, veteran television and film actor and national award winner passed away of a cardiac arrest at the age of 75. One of her popular roles was that of Kalyani Devi in the TV show 'Balika Vadhu', but since her debut in 1978 with the film Kissa Kursi Ka, Sikri has made her mark in the industry with challenging roles.
Here are some facts about Sikri's life and career that you probably didn't know before:
1. She Actually Wanted to Become a Writer
The actor who won three national awards for her films actually wanted to become a writer. She felt that she had the ability to reflect society's problems within her writing, and aspired to do that before she got her break in theatre.
2. She Has A Far Relation to Naseeruddin Shah
According to reports, Naseeruddin Shah was married to Manara Sikri briefly before he married Ratna Pathak Shah. Manara Sikri is Surekha's step-sister.
3. She Has Acted In Malayalam Films Too
Even though she is a Sikh, she has dabbled in South Indian cinema too, specifically in a Malayalam film called Janmadinam where she played the role of a mother.
4. She Was Exceptionally Good at School
Surekha was a very bright student, and performed well at school which led to her making ambitious choices for her career.
5. She Received a National Award for Badhaai Ho
For her supporting role as the Dadi in Badhaai Ho Sikri received the National Award in 2018, which became her third national award after Tamas and Mammo.
6. She Graduated From National School of Drama
Earlier aspiring to be a journalist or writer, Sikri's fate brought her to the National School of Drama where she completed her graduation in 1968. it was actually her sister, Phulmani, who wanted to become an actor and had brought the NSD form home. She lost interest in it soon after, which led to Surekha attending the university.
7. Other Awards
Surekha Sikri received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1989 for her work in Hindi theatre and the ASSOCHAM Ladies League’s Mumbai Women of the Decade Achievers Award in 2014.
