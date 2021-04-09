10 Lesser Known Facts About Prince Philip's Life

Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, passed away today at Windsor Castle, England, at the age of 99. Also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, he led quite the life as a Royal during his 73 years of marriage to the Queen.

Born to the royal family in Greece with a Danish and Greek lineage, Prince Philip's first few years as a royal were spent in exile in France before he finally settled in Britain. Father to Prince Charles, the future King, and grandfather to Prince Harry and Prince William, the consort of the Queen had a life filled with adventures and riddled with hardships in the years that he executed his royal and familial duties.

Here's a look at some lesser-known facts about his life: