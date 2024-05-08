ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Laapataa Ladies' Fame Nitanshi Goel's AI Pic On Met Gala Red Carpet Goes Viral

In the viral photo, Nitanshi Goel can be seen in her 'Phool' avatar from 'Laapataa Ladies.'

An AI-generated picture of Nitanshi Goel, who played Phool in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, has caught the internet's attention. In the viral photo, Nitanshi can be seen as a Met Gala attendee, donning her character Phool's red saree and a winter shawl on the iconic red carpet.

Sharing the same picture on their official X handle, Aamir Khan Productions wrote, "Our Phool blossoming in the garden of time. Watch #LaapataaLadies on @NetflixIndia now.”

Nitanshi also re-shared the tweet on her handle. Have a look at it here:

The theme for this year's Met Gala was ‘The Garden of Time,’ drawing inspiration from a J G Ballard tale. Reacting to the viral picture, several users cheered for Nitanshi.

A user wrote on X, "From Surajmukhi to MetGala journey of Phool Kumari is the next big thing.” "Such a fresh air to the industry. Way to go. Stay blessed," wrote another.

Have a look at some other reactions here:

Laapataa Ladies is currently streaming on Netflix. In addition to Nitanshi, the film also stars Sparsh Srivastava and Pratibha Ranta in the lead roles and Ravi Kishan in a pivotal character.

Topics:  Laapataa Ladies 

