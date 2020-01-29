The Nation Now Knows: Kamra-Arnab’s Twitter Explosion in 4 Charts

Comedian Kunal Kamra and Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami are no strangers to going viral or astronomical engagement statistics.

Kamra, on Tuesday, 28 January, posted a video on Twitter in which he can be heard confronting Goswami’s journalism while both were in a flight. He captioned the video, “I did this for my hero...I did it for Rohit,” referring to Dalit scholar Rohith Vemula, who killed himself in 2016 alleging harassment by the government.

However, Goswami doesn’t react throughout the length of the video.

Unsurprisingly, the video captured the popular imagination among a sharply divided audience. However, regardless of the reaction to the episode, the tweet did, as millennials say, ‘break the internet’. Or at the least, effected substantial dents on the internet.

Media monitoring company Meltwater India compiled a list of telling statistics that illustrate how “the nation” reacted to the fracas on social media.