Kota Student Fakes Kidnapping, Demands ₹30 lakh Ransom From Father

Kavya Dhakad, a NEET aspirant from Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, was reported missing while studying in Kota. Her phone's last location was traced to Gurugram since 17 March. However, as per reports, the kidnapping was faked by her and her boyfriend.
India Today reported that Kavya arrived in Kota with her mother, staying in a hostel for three days. After her mother departed, she went to Indore to live with friends. In a bid to secure money for travelling abroad, Kavya staged her own abduction, sending ransom demands to her parents with staged photos of herself in distress.
As per a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat doing rounds on social media, the kidnapping photographs were sent to the father.
Here are the photos:
Until 19 March there has been no trace of the girl. An investigating team from Kota now says that there has been no kidnapping, as per reports.
According to The Times of India, the investigation uncovered that the young woman and her boyfriend orchestrated the kidnapping scheme collaboratively, aiming to secure ₹30 lakh to facilitate their relocation to another country.