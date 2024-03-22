Kota Student Fakes Kidnapping, Demands ₹30 lakh Ransom From Father

India Today reported that Kavya arrived in Kota with her mother, staying in a hostel for three days. After her mother departed, she went to Indore to live with friends. In a bid to secure money for travelling abroad, Kavya staged her own abduction, sending ransom demands to her parents with staged photos of herself in distress.

As per a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat doing rounds on social media, the kidnapping photographs were sent to the father.

Here are the photos: