Korean Designer Develops a 'Third Eye' for Smartphone Addicts

Paeng Min-wook, a South Korean industrial designer has come up with a satirical solution for all the "smartphone zombies"-- a third eye. Yes, you read that right.
The 28-year-old designer has come up with a mechanical third eye that pedestrians can affix on their foreheads. As soon as the user bends their neck down to check their phone, the eye gets activated and the translucent lens in it opens. Then, a sensor in the eye warns the user when they are about to walk into an obstacle by beeping loudly.
Paeng, a postgraduate in innovation design engineering at the Royal College of Art and Imperial College London developed this "Third Eye" more as a warning and less as an actual solution. He says this is our future now since more and more people are addicted to their mobile phones.
"This is the look of future mankind. As we cannot take our eyes off from smartphones, the extra eye will be needed in future, " said Paeng in a statement to Reuters.
This battery-powered device uses a gyro sensor to measure the oblique angle of the user's neck and an ultrasonic sensor to calculate the distance between the robotic eye and any obstacles.
“By presenting this satirical solution, I hope people would recognize the severity of their gadget addiction and look back at themselves,” said Paeng while explaining his motive behind developing "The Third Eye".
