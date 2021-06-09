Korean Designer Develops a 'Third Eye' for Smartphone Addicts

Paeng Min-wook, a South Korean industrial designer has come up with a satirical solution for all the "smartphone zombies"-- a third eye. Yes, you read that right.

The 28-year-old designer has come up with a mechanical third eye that pedestrians can affix on their foreheads. As soon as the user bends their neck down to check their phone, the eye gets activated and the translucent lens in it opens. Then, a sensor in the eye warns the user when they are about to walk into an obstacle by beeping loudly.