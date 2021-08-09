Watch: This Kolkata Tea Seller Sings Kishore Kumar Songs While Serving Tea
Paltan Nag, a 56-year-old tea seller from Kolkata's Beniatola Lane sings Kishore Kumar's songs while serving tea.
The video of a tea seller singing Kishore Kumar's songs while serving tea in Kolkata has gone viral on Facebook. The video was first uploaded on 4 August, Kishore Kumar's birthday, and has since then captivated a lot of fans.
Paltan Nag, the tea seller is quite popular in Northern Kolkata, where his stall is. The 56-year-old has his stall in Beniatola Lane, and in the video, he can be seen singing along to Kishore Kumar's song with the perfect melody that often captivates his customers.
On the occasion of Kishore Kumar's birthday, Nag is seen wearing a t-shirt with his picture while singing 'Main Shayad Badnaam'. A customer captured this video and uploaded it on Facebook where it now being shared widely. Check it out here:
"I have been singing Kishore da's songs since the past 40 years. He is my God, my Guru. It was his birthday on the 4th, I was serving tea and was singing like usual days. Did not know that someone shot it,” Paltan Nag told India Today.
He also added that while he loved singing renditions of Kumar's songs, he could never match up to the artist, and he doesn't want to.
Talking about one of his dreams, he also said, "A lot of talent is wasted in our country because they do not have the support or backing. Personally, no one backed me. Unless one is backed, how does he take the leap? I still desire to play back someday."
(With inputs from India Today).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.