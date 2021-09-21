Kolkata Influencer Sandy Saha Fined for Dancing and Filming Video on Flyover
Bad influence: Sandy Saha, a popular creator, was charged for dancing on a divider on the busy Ma Flyover.
Some influencers are straight up a bad influence and these creators are proof! A creator from Kolkata, Sandy Saha, was recently seen dancing on the Ma Flyover at Kolkata. In the video uploaded on Facebook on 13 September it is seen how Sandy's mother parks the car towards the side while Sandy gets off and runs to the divider.
This is then followed by dancing to the song 'Main aai hoon UP Bihar lootne'.
Sandy is popular for creating content like this for entertainment purposes, but this time, a few users tagged the Kolkata police on this video considering how Ma Flyover is unsafe for activities such as these.
In response to this, Sandy has said that he believes he did not break any traffic laws and hence cannot be charged for them. He admitted that stopping the car in the middle of the flyover was not correct, and that he was not aware that it was prohibited.
A notice has been sent to Sandy from the Tilajala police station and the driver of the car has been charged with the same too.
It just doesn't look like a good time for people to break into dance on roads, considering how recently a similar incident took place in Indore too with influencer Shreya Kalra who was charged for dancing in the middle of traffic.
