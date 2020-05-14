Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee is preparing lunch and dinner in their temporary community kitchen where women are also actively participating.While Gurdwaras are known for their hearty langar service that feeds many, the lockdown has presented many troubles for the needy and in a bid to help reduce the laments of those suffering, a Behala Gurudwara in Kolkata is feeding thousands.Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee is using their temporary community kitchen to prepare lunch and dinner for the less fortunate every day, with women being at the front line of making the food.The Behala Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee has collaborated with the Indian Humanitarian Association and is serving about 4,500 people every day for the past 50 days, ever since the lockdown came into implication.The committee is responsible for the preparation of lunch and dinner in their temporary kitchen where women are actively participating in preparing pure vegetarian food that is being distributed to those in need.“After the city administration set up temporary shelters for the homeless and poor during the lock down. They reached out to me and asked if food could be provided and we started working in to it,” Behala Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee’s General Secretary Satnam Singh Ahluwalia told ANI.This samaritan act of providing meals has also percolated to other parts of Kolkata including the South 24 pargana, Satragachi and many other pocket areas where meals are being provided.“We are working with our group to make sure that thousands of people don’t go hungry and sleep without food,” he elaborated.Ahluwalia spoke about how in this hour of crisis what’s essential is people coming together to help those who need it the most.Manipur Village Makes Bamboo Huts as Migrants’ Quarantine Centres We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.