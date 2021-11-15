Kohli’s Restaurant Chain Called Out for Discriminating Against LGBTQIA+ Guests
One8 Commune, which has several restaurants in locations like Pune, New Delhi, and Kolkata was called out recently.
One8 Commune, a restaurant chain owned by Virat Kohli across locations like New Delhi, Pune, and Kolkata recently faced backslash online for discriinating against LGBTQIA+ guests. Yes, We Exist, an LGBTQIA+ activism page on Instagram detailed how the restaurant denied service to members of the community.
A post on the page details how the Pune branch, when contacted, confirmed that entry was provided only for "cisgender heterosexual couples or groups of cisgender women." Trans women were allowed subject to their clothing and a group of cisgender or gay men, or even gay couples were prohibited because they were categorised under "stag entries", a group of people that are not allowed entry across many pubs and restaurants in India.
The post confirmed that other locations apart from Pune also didn't display a welcoming attitude towards LGBTQIA+ guests, and has called for better action both from Zomato and the restaurant's management team. Here is how users on Twitter reacted:
