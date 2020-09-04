KK Shailaja Honoured As Top Thinker By UK’s Prospect Magazine

On 2 September, UK's Prospect magazine released a list of "The world’s top 50 thinkers 2020" which placed Kerala health minister KK Shailaja at the top. Shailaja is followed by New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern, and architect Marina Tabassum.

According to the magazine, 20,000 votes were cast and counted in a public ballot. The list is focussed on thinkers in the 'COVID-19 age.'