Kiran Bedi Criticised for Sharing “Rare Video” of a Shark Taking a Chopper Down
The clip Kiran Bedi shared is actually from the 2017 film '5 Headed Shark Attack'.
Kiran Bedi, the former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, shared a clip of a shark jumping out of water and taking down a helicopter and she is being criticised for the same. The text on the video reads, “National geographic channel has paid 1 Million Dollar for this rare video..What a video.”
The video is actually a scene from the 2017 film 5 Headed Shark Attack and also features in the film’s trailer. Watch the trailer here:
After the criticism and memes, Bedi shared the video again and wrote, “The source of this daring Video is open and subject to verifications. Whatever be the authentic and true source it is terrifying. But laudable, even if manufactured. Please view it against this caveat.”
Varun Grover tweeted, “National Geographic paid 1 million dollars for this because India's top cinematographer Madhu Kishwar shot this footage with multiple cameras, all in one take.”
“Thank you, ma'am! You are a source of inspiration to lakhs of IAS/ IPS aspirants. It gives them confidence to think if someone with your IQ can make it, so can they,” another tweet read.
Fact-checker Mohammed Zubair informed, “Scene from 2017 movie ‘5 Headed Shark Attack’ is viral as actual shark attack on helicopter. Also Ma'am, “National Geographic paid one million dollars” is a popular internet hoax. Altnews had debunked this in 2020.”
Here are some other reactions to Bedi’s tweet:
