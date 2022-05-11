ADVERTISEMENT

Kiran Bedi Criticised for Sharing “Rare Video” of a Shark Taking a Chopper Down

The clip Kiran Bedi shared is actually from the 2017 film '5 Headed Shark Attack'.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
3 min read
Kiran Bedi Criticised for Sharing “Rare Video” of a Shark Taking a Chopper Down
i

Kiran Bedi, the former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, shared a clip of a shark jumping out of water and taking down a helicopter and she is being criticised for the same. The text on the video reads, “National geographic channel has paid 1 Million Dollar for this rare video..What a video.”

The video is actually a scene from the 2017 film 5 Headed Shark Attack and also features in the film’s trailer. Watch the trailer here:

After the criticism and memes, Bedi shared the video again and wrote, “The source of this daring Video is open and subject to verifications. Whatever be the authentic and true source it is terrifying. But laudable, even if manufactured. Please view it against this caveat.”

Kiran Bedi Criticised for Sharing “Rare Video” of a Shark Taking a Chopper Down

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

ADVERTISEMENT

Varun Grover tweeted, “National Geographic paid 1 million dollars for this because India's top cinematographer Madhu Kishwar shot this footage with multiple cameras, all in one take.”

Kiran Bedi Criticised for Sharing “Rare Video” of a Shark Taking a Chopper Down

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

“Thank you, ma'am! You are a source of inspiration to lakhs of IAS/ IPS aspirants. It gives them confidence to think if someone with your IQ can make it, so can they,” another tweet read.

Kiran Bedi Criticised for Sharing “Rare Video” of a Shark Taking a Chopper Down

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Fact-checker Mohammed Zubair informed, “Scene from 2017 movie ‘5 Headed Shark Attack’ is viral as actual shark attack on helicopter. Also Ma'am, “National Geographic paid one million dollars” is a popular internet hoax. Altnews had debunked this in 2020.”

Kiran Bedi Criticised for Sharing “Rare Video” of a Shark Taking a Chopper Down

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Here are some other reactions to Bedi’s tweet:

Kiran Bedi Criticised for Sharing “Rare Video” of a Shark Taking a Chopper Down

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Kiran Bedi Criticised for Sharing “Rare Video” of a Shark Taking a Chopper Down

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Kiran Bedi Criticised for Sharing “Rare Video” of a Shark Taking a Chopper Down

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Kiran Bedi Criticised for Sharing “Rare Video” of a Shark Taking a Chopper Down

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Also Read

‘Still Worth Listening To’: Kiran Bedi On Sharing False NASA Video

‘Still Worth Listening To’: Kiran Bedi On Sharing False NASA Video

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×