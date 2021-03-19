Kim Kardashian Got an Opal Grill for Her Teeth & We Don't Know Why
Kim Kardashian got an opal grill for her lower jaw and some are asking if she can lend them monies.
Kim Kardashian has recently got an opal birthstone grill set. She posted a picture of the grill on her bottom jaw and the internet was taken by surprise.
The grill has been custom made by Gabby Elan Jewelry. These designs range from $200 to $1,200 for a tooth (₹14,000 to approximately ₹87,000 per tooth).
Kim K's grill is an upward of 8 teeth so you can be assured that this cost an heavy amount.
People commented saying a whole lot of things, some even asking her if she can lend money for their kitchen renovation.
Gimme Monies, Kim K
This Could be 99% True
Kim K, You Listening?
Some Called Out Kim...
While Some Defended Her...
