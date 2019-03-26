Kim Jong Un Fires Photographer for Blocking Crowd’s View of Him
Kim Jong Un’s personal photographer was reportedly fired for a bad camera angle which covered the Korean leader’s neck from public view
“The personal photographer and photo editor for Kim Jong Un, a 47-year-old man with the surname Ri, who is part of the Korean Art Film Studio, was kicked out of the party and fired from his position on 12 March,” Daily NK reported, citing a source.
The incident reportedly took place when Kim Jong was voting on the day of the Supreme People’s Assembly. The photographer took a picture right in front of the leader and the camera’s flash covered his neck.
But the flash blocking Kim’s neck from view is not the only ‘rule’ that Ri has broken. As per the report, Ri’s camera hid part of Kim’s body from the crowd for around three seconds, and it was considered as ‘damaging to the Supreme Dignity’ by the North Korean authorities.
But what are the rules that Ri did not follow?
Photographers are not allowed to take a picture of their leader within a radius of two metres, and they are prohibited from taking pictures or videos of the leader by standing right in front of them. Ri violated both norms.
Ri was accused of “adjusting the angle so that the camera’s flash covered the Dear and Respected Supreme Leader Comrade’s neck.” Apparently, a video from the event that captured this error has been re-edited and now does not feature Ri at all.