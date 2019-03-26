Kim Jong Un Fires Photographer for Blocking Crowd’s View of Him

But the flash blocking Kim’s neck from view is not the only ‘rule’ that Ri has broken. As per the report, Ri’s camera hid part of Kim’s body from the crowd for around three seconds, and it was considered as ‘damaging to the Supreme Dignity’ by the North Korean authorities.

But what are the rules that Ri did not follow?

Photographers are not allowed to take a picture of their leader within a radius of two metres, and they are prohibited from taking pictures or videos of the leader by standing right in front of them. Ri violated both norms.

Ri was accused of “adjusting the angle so that the camera’s flash covered the Dear and Respected Supreme Leader Comrade’s neck.” Apparently, a video from the event that captured this error has been re-edited and now does not feature Ri at all.