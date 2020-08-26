Amid Coronavirus, KFC Drops Iconic Slogan 'Finger Lickin' Good'
The slogan has been dropped temporarily.
Global fast food brand Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) has announced that it's dropping its popular slogan 'Finger lickin' good.' In light of the novel coronavirus pandemic that has engulfed the world, KFC feels that the slogan does not fit the "current environment."
The company said,
"We find ourselves in a unique situation - having an iconic slogan that doesn't quite fit in the current environment."
The company made this announcement with a YouTube video that shows the brand's logo at several different places with the slogan partially blurred out such that it read "It's good" instead of "It's finger lickin' good." At the end it says, "The thing we always say? Ignore it. For now."
The video makes it clear that the slogan has been dropped temporarily and will be back once the situation is under control.
Take a look:
KFC has been using this slogan for the past 64 years.
In the UK, the Advertising Standards Authority received 163 complaints regarding a KFC advert that showed people licking their fingers. The complaints said that the advert was irresponsible as it encouraged behavior that could increase the spread of COVID-19.
