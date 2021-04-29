Kerala Police Groove on Enjoy Enjaami to Create COVID19 Awareness
In the viral video, police officers can be seen dancing to a parody version of the popular Tamil song.
Kerala Police has asked its citizens to mask up and follow COVID19 rules in a very unique way. In a 1:30-minute long video that has now gone viral, it is seen how 9 police officers are dancing to the hit Tamil song Enjoy Enjaami.
To put their message across, the original lyrics of the song have been tweaked as they are asking people to wear masks, follow COVID19 protocol, and get vaccinated at the earliest.
Watch the video here:
