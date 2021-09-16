Kerala Man Finally Marries Woman He Hid in His Room for 10 Years
Rahman from Kerala, who hid his partner Sajitha in a room for 10 years, finally married her.
News of a young man hiding his girlfriend at home in Kerala for 10 years went viral a few months ago. Alinchuvattil Rahman of Palakkad hid his girlfriend Sajitha in one of the three rooms of a small house for ten years without anyone knowing. After a long hassle, Rahman and Sajitha, finally, are legally married. The wedding took place on Wednesday under the Special Marriage Act at the Sub-Registrar’s office in Nenmara town in Palakkad district of Kerala.
10 years ago, an 18-year-old Sajitha left her home without informing anyone and started living with Rahman at his home with his family unaware of the arrangement.
"One day she told me she can't stay at her home anymore. I had no other option, so I asked her to come with me. I was expecting some money, so I thought I would go with her and live somewhere else. But the money got delayed, and when I got it, my family took it away. So, we were stuck," Rahman said while talking to reporters.
Sajitha’s parents were unaware of their daughter living a few metres away and filed a missing persons complaint in 2010. Rahman was even questioned by the police regarding Sajitha’s whereabouts. However, Sajitha was not found and the family eventually gave up hope of ever finding her and moved on.
Meanwhile, Rahman made sure that Sajitha living in the same house as his family remains a secret and reportedly, his family wasn’t allowed to touch the door as he arranged a special lock system for his room.
The couple feared opposition from their respective parents and hence in March, they left Rahman’s family home and rented a place in Vithanassery village in Palakkad. After Rahman went missing, his family filed a missing persons complaint as well. But on June 8, Rahman’s brother found him riding a motorcycle in Nenmara town and took him to the police. That is when the couple finally confessed.
Now, after a decade, the couple entered into wedlock in a non-religious ceremony in the presence of Local MLA K Babu and Sajitha’s parents, Velayudhan and Santha.
