Kerala Man Finally Marries Woman He Hid in His Room for 10 Years

10 years ago, an 18-year-old Sajitha left her home without informing anyone and started living with Rahman at his home with his family unaware of the arrangement.

"One day she told me she can't stay at her home anymore. I had no other option, so I asked her to come with me. I was expecting some money, so I thought I would go with her and live somewhere else. But the money got delayed, and when I got it, my family took it away. So, we were stuck," Rahman said while talking to reporters.

Sajitha’s parents were unaware of their daughter living a few metres away and filed a missing persons complaint in 2010. Rahman was even questioned by the police regarding Sajitha’s whereabouts. However, Sajitha was not found and the family eventually gave up hope of ever finding her and moved on.

Meanwhile, Rahman made sure that Sajitha living in the same house as his family remains a secret and reportedly, his family wasn’t allowed to touch the door as he arranged a special lock system for his room.