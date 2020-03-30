COVID-19: Kerala Man Feeds, Houses 131 Migrants, Wins Hearts

An expat who worked as a telephone operator in Dubai, Abdul Khader has spent over Rs 80,000 across ten days on food for the stranded migrants. In addition to this, he has housed them in large, hall sized rooms. Televisions, fans, ten bathrooms were provided. Abdul Khader then hired plates and dinnerware to feed the stranded migrants.

Initially, chicken and beef were part of the menu. But as the curfew tightened, it is now a vegetarian affair with lentils, rice and soybeans.

Khader, who had employed a few of the migrant labourers in his field to farm vegetables, worked in Dubai as for Al Ain university for forty years. It was only four years ago that he retired and returned to his home village.

As for the expense and the risk of contracting the virus, Abdul Khader seems positive and determined.