For Youth, WIFE Is Worry Invited For Ever: Kerala HC’s Comment Gets Flak Online

The Kerala High Court, while rejecting a recent divorce plea spoke about the youth’s “culture of use and throw”. Some of the observations made by the court have found their way on Twitter and netizens are calling them out for how bizarre they are.

On August 24, the Bench, consisting of Justices A Muhammed Mustaque and Sophy Thomas, delivered a judgement where they rejected the divorce plea of a 51-year-old man. The man was engaged in an extramarital affair since 2017, but the court stressed that there are still chances of an “amicable reunion” with his 38-year-old wife, especially because they had three daughters.