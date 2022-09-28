Kerala: This Doctor Has the Most Surprisingly Neat Handwriting, See Pic
Dr Nithin Narayanan is a paediatrician at the Community Health Centre in Kerala
Call it a stereotype or an exaggerated reality, but most doctors have a penmanship that can only be deciphered by a pharmacist like it is some kind of a secret code that shouldn't be revealed to the world. But Dr Nithin Narayanan, a doctor from Kerala has broken this myth with his super neat handwriting.
Recently, someone on the internet uploaded a picture of a prescription written by Dr Nithin after being amazed to see the doctor's handwriting which was not only legible, but it almost appeared like it was typed on a computer.
Dr Nithin is a paediatrician at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Nemmara, Palakkad, a district in Kerala.
After his handwriting went viral, he spoke to The South First. He said, "I came to know about my handwriting being spoken about only after it [photo of the prescription] went viral. It was unexpected but this is a good feeling,"
(With inputs from The South First)
Topics: Kerala Doctor Handwriting
