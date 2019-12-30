Kerala Couple In their 60s Get Married, Wins Hearts On Twitter

Love knows no age! Right?

Recently, a Kerala couple in their 60s proved the above right! Twitter couldn’t stop gushing over the duo who decided to tie the knot in a government run old-age home.

In a first, the old-age home in Ramavarmapuram, in Thrissur district of Kerala, became the venue for the joyous union of 67-year-old groom Kochaniyan Menon and 66-year-old bride PV Lakshmi Ammal.