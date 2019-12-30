Kerala Couple In their 60s Get Married, Wins Hearts On Twitter
Love knows no age! Right?
Recently, a Kerala couple in their 60s proved the above right! Twitter couldn’t stop gushing over the duo who decided to tie the knot in a government run old-age home.
In a first, the old-age home in Ramavarmapuram, in Thrissur district of Kerala, became the venue for the joyous union of 67-year-old groom Kochaniyan Menon and 66-year-old bride PV Lakshmi Ammal.
Draped in a red silk saree with jasmine flowers in her hair, Ammal rocked the look of an Indian bride, on Saturday. Kochaniyan was no less, with his traditional mundu and shirt.
Many bigwigs were a part of the wedding, including District Collector S Shanavas and the State Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar who offered Lakshmi’s hand in marriage to Kochaniyan.
Showers of Love and Blessings...
As soon as the picture surfaced on social media, netizens took it upon themselves to bless the couple. Here’s what they have been saying:
Restoring Faith in Love
Their tale seemed to make people believe in love, again.
“The Land of Mohabbat..”
