From Balloon Seller to Model, Kerala’s Kisbu Has Become an Internet Sensation
Kisbu was spotted by photographer Arjun Krishnan.
Mammikka, a 60-year-old daily wage labourer from Kerala recently went viral after photographer Shareek Valayil spotted him and included him in a photoshoot.
Kisbu, a young girl from Kerala, has a similar story. Originally a balloon seller, Kisbu was spotted by photographer Arjun Krishnan at Andalur Kavu festival in Kerala on 17 January. He quickly captured a few shots of her, and the pictures soon went viral.
He also approached Kisbu and her mother after taking the pictures, and both of them were delighted too how well they had come out. Kisbu was approached by a lot of people after her pictures went viral, and that's when Remya Prajul got involved and started working on her transformation for a professional photoshoot.
Preprations on the day of the shoot began as early as 4 am, where Kisbu was given a manicure, pedicure, facial, and was explained the whole process of the shoot to ensure her comfort. Here are her transformation photos:
Dressed in a traditional kasavu saree and gold jewellery, Kisbu looks like a dream! What do you think?
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.