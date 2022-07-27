Indian Man, Family Travel Europe on Plane He Built During Lockdown

The pandemic was undoubtedly a difficult time for many, but some even used it to their advantage and picked up new DIY hobbies and challenges. Take, for instance, Ashok Aliseril Thamarakshan, a Kerala man settled in the UK, who took the opportunity to complete his dream of owning a private plane by actually building one!

Ashok took 18 months to build the four-seater aeroplane, a Sling TSI that has been named 'G-Diya', after Ashok's youngest daughter, Diya.