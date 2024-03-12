10 Best Memes to Come Out of Kate Middleton's Royal Photoshop Fail

Kate Middleton's latest photo has taken the internet by storm. After her abdominal surgery and extended recovery earlier this year, rumours and conspiracies were at an all-time high. They heightened on March 11 when Kensington Palace released the photo of the princess with her three children, marking her return to the public eye.

The photo showed clear signs of tampering while the princess later apologised and said she had “experimented with editing” as many amateur photographers do, the internet did seem convinced. Eagle-eyed fans quickly spotted a slew of inconsistencies in the image and came up with their own theories.