It is in times of need that we must choose the well being of those around us, over all other desires. With the COVID-19 lockdown, a lot of people lost their daily wage, being forced to scramble for food and shelter. Now, a man from Karnataka has given up all his savings for Hajj, the annual holy pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia, that he must take part in as a Muslim, to instead feed those in need.Abdurrahman Goodinabali and his wife did what many couldn't do - put humanity before religion. Considered the fifth pillar of Islam, the annual Hajj pilgrimage is a religious obligation for Muslims, who must make the journey at least once in their lifetime if financially and physically able. However, they decided that they must let go off the money, considering the current situation and how it is affecting so many people's lives.70-Yr-Old Kerala Daily Wager Donates Meagre Savings to CM Fund Pulwama Martyr's Wife Donates 1,000 PPE Kits to Haryana PoliceAbdurrahman is a coolie by profession, whereas his wife rolls bidis for a living. While they have been saving on the money for years to be able to go to the pilgrimage, they felt they couldn't do so at the expense of watching so many people around them suffer.Perhaps we can all learn a thing or two from the couple. Truly, in times like these, nothing can matter more than humanity. We must all extend a helping hand to all those around us, and lift each-other up in whatever way we can. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.