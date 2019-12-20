Karnataka Farmer’s Cover of Justin Bieber’s Baby is Going Viral
The same song that had brought Justin Bieber to spotlight in 2009 has now made this farmer from Chitradurga district of Karnataka, an internet sensation.
The three-minute long video shared by a YouTube user MS Isai Palli, shows the farmer working on his field where he is briefly interrupted by a man. A short conversation with him in Kannada leads the farmer to take his phone out and sing Bieber’s hit song, 'Baby' – which has over 2 billion views on the video streaming channel.
Watch the video here:
Speaking to news agency, ANI, Pradeep, the farmer revealed that he educated himself by reading English newspapers.
The video of the farmer singing to Bieber’s tunes has over 600,000 views.
Tweeple Say, Song ‘Better Than The Original’
Netizens heaped praises for the farmer’s singing skills. Many noted that the rendition was better than the original.
