After Being Humiliated, Karnataka Farmer Raises 10 Lakh in 30 Minutes to Buy SUV
Kempegowda is a farmer from Karnataka who wanted to buy a Bolero pick-up.
The sales executive of a Mahindra Showroom in Tumakuru, Karanataka, recently learnt a valuable lesson: never judge someone by their attire. According to Times of India, the salespersons in the showroom belittled Kempegowda RL, a farmer from Ramanapalya based on his clothes.
Kempegowda was a the showroom to buy a Bolero pick-up, and he was shooed away by the executives there.
One of them even told the farmer that he wouldn't even have "10 rs in his pocket," let alone 10 lakh to buy the car. Humiliated and enraged, Kempegowda left the showroom only to return within 30 minutes, having arranged the full amount for the car.
He made a few calls to his friends and used their help to raise the money. Together, they challenged the showroom to deliver the car on the same day. The salespersons there found themselves in trouble as they were approaching a weekend and delivery could not have been possible at the time.
They assumed Kempegowda and his friends were window-shoppers, and not there to actually buy a car. Kempegowda has filed a complaint with the police. Videos of him narrating the incident have gone viral on social media.
Kempegowda to the salesperson after going back in the store with the money:
"I’ve asked the sales executive and the showroom authorities to apologise to us in writing for humiliating me and my friends..Now I have lost interest in buying the vehicle," Kempegowda says in one of the videos.
The staff has obliged and written an apology to their customers, and the matter has been settled by the police.
(With inputs from TOI).
