After Being Humiliated, Karnataka Farmer Raises 10 Lakh in 30 Minutes to Buy SUV

One of them even told the farmer that he wouldn't even have "10 rs in his pocket," let alone 10 lakh to buy the car. Humiliated and enraged, Kempegowda left the showroom only to return within 30 minutes, having arranged the full amount for the car.

He made a few calls to his friends and used their help to raise the money. Together, they challenged the showroom to deliver the car on the same day. The salespersons there found themselves in trouble as they were approaching a weekend and delivery could not have been possible at the time.

They assumed Kempegowda and his friends were window-shoppers, and not there to actually buy a car. Kempegowda has filed a complaint with the police. Videos of him narrating the incident have gone viral on social media.