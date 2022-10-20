Karan Kundra Called Out for Romancing 12-Year-Old Actor in Instagram Reel

Karan Kundra recently featured in a music video titled ‘Akhiyan’ sung by Shekhar Khanijo. The video also features Erica Fernandes, and users online have been recreating it with Karan Kundra.

Kundra’s recreation with 12-year-old Riva Arora has been drawing flak online. Users have slammed him for featuring with a child, and how she is unnecessarily sexualised at a very young age.