Karan Johar’s ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’ Called Out for Stereotyping Tamilians

Ever so often, a film will come along that stereotypes and misrepresents a certain culture, and Indians sure love to target South Indian communities when it comes to this. Right from funny (and wildly inaccurate) accents to comical mannerisms, south Indian cultures have seen it all, and this time, Karan Johar's latest film, Meenakshi Sundareshwar, is facing outrage on Twitter for doing the same.