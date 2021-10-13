Karan Johar’s ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’ Called Out for Stereotyping Tamilians
The film, starring Sanya Malhotra, has been called out for stereotyping Tamilians.
Ever so often, a film will come along that stereotypes and misrepresents a certain culture, and Indians sure love to target South Indian communities when it comes to this. Right from funny (and wildly inaccurate) accents to comical mannerisms, south Indian cultures have seen it all, and this time, Karan Johar's latest film, Meenakshi Sundareshwar, is facing outrage on Twitter for doing the same.
Starring Sanya Malhotra in the leading role, the film is set to premiere on Netflix on 5 November. A teaser has been released ahead of the premiere, and Twitter was quick to point out the mistakes in it. Check it out here:
Here are some reactions from Twitter:
