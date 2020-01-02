Karan Johar Could Not Resist a Wedding, Even In ‘Ghost Stories’

Trust Karan Johar to not spare adding a wedding sequence even when he’s trying to literally give us the chills. And trust me, the only thing that truly scared me was how perfect everyone looked. EVERYONE. And what followed, was a look-back at every KJo movie wedding ever. If there is one thing I’m absolutely certain of, it is that a Karan Johar film is not a Karan Johar film without a fancy wedding, and that is the gospel truth.