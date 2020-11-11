This Kanpur Start-Up Recycles Temple Waste To Make Incense Sticks

For Agarwal, the need for an initiative like Phool.co became clear to him on a winter morning in Kanpur when he was sitting by the river Ganges and gazing at the pollution. That's when it clicked that something needed to be done. For the uninitiated, the idea seemed quite ridiculous and most were not ready to give up temple waste. However, with time and effort, people did come around.

Till date, Phool.co has recycled over 11,000 tonnes of flower-waste and continues to do so every day. Their dual objective involves recycling temple waste as well as providing employment to 'vernacular people.'

You can purchase their products on Phool.co's website.