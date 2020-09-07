Kangana To Get Y+ Level Security, Twitter Asks Why?
Kangana Ranaut will get Y+ level security by the Centre.
On 7 September it was announced that actor Kangana Ranaut will be given Y+ level security by the Centre. This will include one personal security officer, eleven policemen and commandos. This comes after Kangana's recent comments where she compares Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).
This news has made netizens question whether or not this is appropriate use of "taxpayer's money" during a crisis situation like this.
Twitter users also compared the news to photos and videos of Rhea Chakraborty being harassed in public that went viral on 6 September.
In a video message, Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said, "MHA has provided 11 CRPF commandos for Kangana's security. She is Himachal's daughter and based on threat assessment even our government will provide her security."
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.