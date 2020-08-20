Kamala Harris Uses Tamil Word ‘Chithis’ In Speech, Twitter Reacts
Desi Twitter is a gold mine of hilarious reactions.
On Wednesday, US Senator Kamala Harris officially accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president. In her speech, she urged people to vote for Joe Biden for president and accused Donald Trump of failing in his duties. However, there's something else that really captured the attention of desi Twitter.
During her speech, Harris used the Tamil word 'chithis,' which means 'aunt.'
Actor and TV host Padma Lakshmi took to social media to tweet about how that particular moment really overwhelmed her. She wrote, "I literally have tears in my eyes. @KamalaHarris just said “chithis” which means auntie. My heart is so full right now"
But desi Twitter had a different, more humorous and critical take on Harris' usage of the Tamil word.
Take a look:
On Wednesday, Harris also took to social media to pay a little ode to her mother.
"My mother instilled in my sister, Maya, and me the values that would chart the course of our lives. She taught us to put family first—the family you’re
born
into
and the family you
choose
—but to also see a world beyond ourselves. #DemConvention"
