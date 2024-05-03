This Election Season, the Hypocrisy Is ‘Kaafi Real'

The BJP has announced sitting MP Brij Bhushan's son Karan Bhushan Singh as their candidate for the Kaiserganj seat in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
The sitting MP, who is the former president of the Wrestling Foundation of India (WFI) suffered a political setback when he faced allegations of sexually harassing women wrestlers.
