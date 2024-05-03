ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

This Election Season, the Hypocrisy Is ‘Kaafi Real'

On 2 May, BJP announced that sitting MP Brij Bhushan would not be contesting for elections this year.

The BJP has announced sitting MP Brij Bhushan's son Karan Bhushan Singh as their candidate for the Kaiserganj seat in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Kaafi Real cartoon. 

(Photo: Aroop Mishra)

The sitting MP, who is the former president of the Wrestling Foundation of India (WFI) suffered a political setback when he faced allegations of sexually harassing women wrestlers.

More News