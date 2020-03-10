‘Twice-Defeated Army’: Netizens React to Scindia Quitting Congress
Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the Indian National Congress (INC) amid political unrest in Madhya Pradesh, with 19 MLAs tendering their resignations to Raj Bhavan, on Tuesday, 10 March.
Here's how netizens viewed these developments, particularly Scindia's resignation, which have put the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government at stake.
'Leadership Failure of Congress'
Many on Twitter were quick to highlight that Scindia's resignation is symptomatic of a larger leadership failure within the Indian National Congress (INC).
Some commentators on Twitter even went ahead and asked whether Sachin Pilot would be the next to quit the Congress.
'Deshdrohi' or 'Deshbakht': Will the Real Scindia Please Stand Up?
A Twitter user pointed out how some voices within the BJP had once referred to Scindia as a 'deshdrohi' (traitor), leading to the top Twitter hashtag #DeshDrohiScindia at the time. The user asked whether now the former Congress leader will be termed as a 'deshbhakt' (patriot) by the BJP.
On the topic of being a 'traitor', another Twitter user pointed out how a Congress leader from Madhya Pradesh had also dissed Scindia in a similar vein, and how that has beocme a "self fulfilling prophecy" with his resignation.
Meme-Fest on Twitter Amid Reports of Scindia Joining BJP
As reports of Scindia's impending induction to the BJP surfaced, meme-makers on Twitter had their share of fun too!
(Disclaimer: Sanjay Pugalia is The Quint's Editorial Director and Aditya Menon is a Senior Journalist at The Quint)
