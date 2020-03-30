Amid Lockdown, Telangana Judge Feeds the Underprivileged in Court
Judge K. Sai Rama Devi of the Sangareddy district in Telangana recently opened the court premises of the town to feed over hundreds of migrant underprivileged.
Due to a 21-day nationwide lockdown, these migrant workers have been walking back to their respective villages, where they can be with their families and feel safer in such testing times.
A DNA report talked about how Judge Rama Devi provided lunch at Medak to all those who are poor, hungry and passing by the highway as on Saturday, 28 March. The Sangardeey prison department helped in preparing the food.
Judge Rama Devi got aware of the suffering of the migrant workers walking back to their homes and villages, some even all the way from Hyderabad. She heard news about a man who was walking to his hometown from Hyderabad along with his family and fainted during his journey. Deeply disturbed, she decided to seek permission from the state’s legal services authority Executive Chairman, Justice MS Ramachandra Rao to provide food to the needy in the court premises, as shared in a report to Zee news.
She even spoke about how Justice Dr. Shameem Akhtar of Telangana High Court has promised to take care of the food expenses for the next three days and starting April 1-7, her husband and she will be funding the food for the needy. Her family members would also be doing their bit along with the court’s staff who are offering their help to all those grieved by the lockdown.
Good samaritans like Judge Rama Devi and donations from the more fortunate will really help in improving the plight of those affected by this global pandemic.
