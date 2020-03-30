Amid Lockdown, Telangana Judge Feeds the Underprivileged in Court

Judge K. Sai Rama Devi of the Sangareddy district in Telangana recently opened the court premises of the town to feed over hundreds of migrant underprivileged.

Due to a 21-day nationwide lockdown, these migrant workers have been walking back to their respective villages, where they can be with their families and feel safer in such testing times.

A DNA report talked about how Judge Rama Devi provided lunch at Medak to all those who are poor, hungry and passing by the highway as on Saturday, 28 March. The Sangardeey prison department helped in preparing the food.