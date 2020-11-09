White House Preps For Joe Biden's Rescue Dog, Twitter Cheers DOTUS

This is big news for two reasons: Firstly, under Donald Trump's presidency, the White House had a canine-free experience. Secondly, Joe will be the first US President to welcome a rescue dog into the White House.

Two years ago, while welcoming Major into the Biden family, Joe had written, "You may have already seen, but we have a new addition to the Biden family that we are pretty excited to spend the holidays with. Meet Major, a German Shepherd we rescued a few months back. (This is one of the rare times we've gotten him to sit still.)"