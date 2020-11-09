White House Preps For Joe Biden's Rescue Dog, Twitter Cheers DOTUS
Reports claim that Major will be the first rescue dog to enter the White House.
After much anticipation and an unusually long counting process, Joe Biden was declared the next President-elect of the United States of America. Joe and the First Lady-elect Jill Biden are all set to enter the Oval office. However, they're going to be bringing along Champ and Major, their two german shepherds as well!
This is big news for two reasons: Firstly, under Donald Trump's presidency, the White House had a canine-free experience. Secondly, Joe will be the first US President to welcome a rescue dog into the White House.
Two years ago, while welcoming Major into the Biden family, Joe had written, "You may have already seen, but we have a new addition to the Biden family that we are pretty excited to spend the holidays with. Meet Major, a German Shepherd we rescued a few months back. (This is one of the rare times we've gotten him to sit still.)"
In 2018, the Bidens fostered and then adopted Major from the Delaware Humane Association, reported Vogue. Unlike Champ, Major hasn't got the chance to enjoy the White House comforts but he will soon! Champ has been with the Bidens since 2008 and was present during the Obama admnistration.
During his 2020 campaign, Joe Biden actively urged American voters to vote not just for him but to put "dogs back in the White House." He juxtaposed the message with Trump's obvious unlikeability for dogs.
He wrote, "Folks — you’re not just voting to put me in the White House. You’re also voting for Champ and Major. Let’s put dogs back in the White House."
It seems Major and Champ have been campaigning hard!
Social media users have been quite excited with the prospect of seeing dogs in the White House again. Americans are all ready for #DOTUS.
