Bizarre Questionnaire for Prospective Tenants in Bengaluru Goes Viral Online

The bizarre questionnaire asked prospective tenants questions about Marvel movies and the TV show 'Friends'.

Meghana Begani
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
i

House hunting is now more stressful than job interviews. Gone are the days when you could get a flat if you could pay the rent. These interview questions for a flat in Bangalore prove that money alone is not enough. The questions are tough in a very odd way and have gone viral for their bizarre nature.

Astha, a Twitter user from Bengaluru shared a questionnaire sent to her by the owners as a part to shortlist people. The questionnaire starts off normally, and becomes weird towards the end.

With question related to Marvel movies and the TV show Friends, it's clear that the owner also needs compatibility, and to achieve it, they are willing to ask things completely unrelated to renting a flat. Check out the questions here:

Some of the questions may feel personal, as if you are meeting someone for an arranged marriage. The last two questions are about popular American shows and movies, and God forbid if the person hasn't seen them, they might be kicked out of the shortlisting process right away.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Twitter users shared their thoughts (and jokes) on this.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

