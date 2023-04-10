'Jhoome Jo Rinku Singh': Netizens In Splits Over SRK's Edited 'Pathaan' Poster

After hitting five consecutive sixes that led to Kolkata Knight Riders beating Gujarat Titans in an IPL match, social media was abuzz with netizens congratulating KKR player Rinku Singh.

Even Shah Rukh Khan has taken To Twitter to display an outpour of love and support for Rinku, Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer for their performance on the field.

Besides, he even attached a picture with the tweet that is gaining all the traction. The image is a hilarious edit of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan poster with Rinku Singh's face on it.

Take a look: