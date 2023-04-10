'Jhoome Jo Rinku Singh': Netizens In Splits Over SRK's Edited 'Pathaan' Poster
A Twitter user joked, "Abram se editing karwaya hai kya saar??"
After hitting five consecutive sixes that led to Kolkata Knight Riders beating Gujarat Titans in an IPL match, social media was abuzz with netizens congratulating KKR player Rinku Singh.
Even Shah Rukh Khan has taken To Twitter to display an outpour of love and support for Rinku, Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer for their performance on the field.
Besides, he even attached a picture with the tweet that is gaining all the traction. The image is a hilarious edit of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan poster with Rinku Singh's face on it.
Take a look:
In no time, King Khan's tweet gained sizeable buzz with the official handle of Kolkata Knight Riders editing a part of the Pathaan song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' with the KKR player's face hilariously morphed on Shah Rukh Khan.
However, majority of the comments were inadvertently about how the image posted by Shah Rukh Khan was edited. Given the amateur editing skills, netizens assumed that Khan himself edited the image - making for some hilarious reactions online.
A Twitter user joked, "Abram (Khan's younger son) se editing karwaya hai kya saar??"
