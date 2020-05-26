This pandemic has brought to light many stories of hardship and struggle, while some have lost their means to an income, some don’t even have a roof to sleep under. There is no answer to who's got it worse but our hearts go out to those migrant children, who have no idea what their futures look like, stripped off a chance to a regular childhood during this distressing time.Many communities have come together to help aid those in need and Jhansi police has contributed in their own special way. A video shared on Twitter by Union Minister for Health, Dr Harsh Vardhan, saw a couple of Jhansi police officers gift toys to migrants kids to boost their morale during the coronavirus pandemic.As the heatwave hits the country, daily wage labourers who have been walking back with their families to their native houses have experienced suffering that many of us who sit in air-conditioned houses can't even begin to fathom.The children of such families have also been subjected to this misfortune and thus to lessen their pain, if only in a small way, Jhansi police’s kind gestures have given them a moment of joy. The state’s police have also set up camps across its borders o provide lodging to migrant families who have reached back home on foot.The tweet read- “Kudos to @jhansipolice that brought precious smiles on the faces of little children of migrant workers to whom they gifted toys.Tiny tots forgot the scorching heat of 43 degree Celsius. What a wonderful gesture by our police forces.Combining masks with toys for mother & child !”The lockdown has affected these migrant families terribly. We hope that such good deeds accelerate more such empathetic actions to ease the burden of those troubled, especially children whose mental healths have been impacted at such a young age.5-Yr-Old Boy Flies From Delhi to Bengaluru, Meets Mom After Months We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.